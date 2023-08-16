Man shot by officers in north St. Louis, police say

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Linton in St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot by police Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Linton in St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood.

A source familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the suspect got out of a car with a gun, turned around and pointed it at an officer.

Police said a man was shot by officers, he was conscious and breathing. The source said he was being transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Force Investigation Unit has been requested to the scene.