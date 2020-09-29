Burglary suspect shot by police in Rolla

The incident started as a reported burglary at a winery in St. James

ROLLA, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man during a foot pursuit in Phelps County Monday morning.

On Monday morning, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a business burglary at the Three Squirrels Winery in St. James. The Rolla Police Department said a neighbor provided a good description of the suspect and his vehicle as he left the scene of the burglary.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper near Phelps Health. A Phelps County deputy then began pursing the suspect vehicle in Rolla.

The suspect ended up on Interstate 44 and then almost into St. James city limits, before traveling back toward Rolla and eventually wrecked near Matt’s Steakhouse, which is when a foot pursuit began.

Rolla police said while pursuing the suspect on foot, he turned and pointed a handgun at a Phelps County deputy. Officers then took cover and the suspect continued to run. The chase continued and after about 1/3 of a mile, police said the suspect turned towards officers in an “aggressive position” and that’s when a Rolla police officer shot the suspect with his department issued rifle.

The suspect was arrested and has been identified as William Gregory Sparks, 53 of Doniphan, Missouri. Police said he had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was later taken by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia. His condition has not been released, but Rolla police said his vitals were considered stable.