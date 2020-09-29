Man charged after breaking into Kirkwood High School, police say

Kirkwood police responded to Kirkwood High School on Sunday morning after multiple alarms were going off at the school

Kirkwood police said officers responded to Kirkwood High School around 7 a.m. on Sunday after multiple alarms were going off inside the school.

As officers were inside of the school, they saw a man. After a brief foot pursuit, the man – identified as Kevin Morris – was arrested and charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and attempted stealing on Morris. He’s being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.