Man charged after breaking into Kirkwood High School, police say

Kirkwood police responded to Kirkwood High School on Sunday morning after multiple alarms were going off at the school
Credit: Kirkwood Police Department

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A man is facing several charges after breaking into a St. Louis County high school over the weekend.

Kirkwood police said officers responded to Kirkwood High School around 7 a.m. on Sunday after multiple alarms were going off inside the school.

As officers were inside of the school, they saw a man. After a brief foot pursuit, the man – identified as Kevin Morris – was arrested and charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and attempted stealing on Morris. He’s being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

