Man shot, killed in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Spanish Lake Monday evening.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a disturbance in the 11100 block of Suntree Drive around 7:30 p.m. The call when upgraded to a shooting then to a homicide, police said.

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was found shot to death in a courtyard near the rear of an apartment in the complex. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

Police said officers located another person believed to be involved with the incident and he has been detained pending further investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.