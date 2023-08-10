x
Man shot to death inside Farmington home

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Police did not say if anyone was in custody in what they believed was domestic violence related.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A man was shot to death inside a home in Farmington early Thursday morning, police said.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, officers were called to a report of a shooting at a home on the 2500 block of Missouri Route H. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The release said the initial 911 calls indicated the deadly shooting may have been the result of a domestic violence incident.

Detectives in the department are investigating. They did not say if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

