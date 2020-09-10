Man shot while getting gas in south St. Louis

The man was getting gas at a Phillips 66 on South Grand Boulevard when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis Thursday night.

Just before 8 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the Phillips 66 on South Grand Boulevard at Gravois Avenue for a shooting and later found the victim at an area hospital.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, told officers he was getting gas when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

After realizing he was hit, he drove home and then was taken to the hospital.

Police didn’t give an update on the man’s condition but said his vitals were stable.