15-year-old boy shot says he was shot after witnessing shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
At around 1 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called for a shooting after the boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
The teen told officers he was walking along West Florissant Avenue near Riverview Boulevard when he saw a man in a red car firing several shots at another car.
After he realized he was shot, the teen flagged down a car, which dropped him off at the hospital.
Police didn’t give an update on the teen's condition but said his vitals were stable.
No other information about the shooting has been released.