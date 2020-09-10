15-year-old boy shot says he was shot after witnessing shooting in St. Louis

The teen was shot while walking along West Florissant Avenue near Riverview Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called for a shooting after the boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The teen told officers he was walking along West Florissant Avenue near Riverview Boulevard when he saw a man in a red car firing several shots at another car.

After he realized he was shot, the teen flagged down a car, which dropped him off at the hospital.

Police didn’t give an update on the teen's condition but said his vitals were stable.