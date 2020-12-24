Man shot in head is St. Louis' 254th homicide of 2020

St. Louis has seen a nearly 25% increase in the number of homicides over the same period in 2019

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head early Thursday morning, marking St. Louis' 254th homicide of 2020.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly after midnight to the intersection of North Broadway and Mound Street, just south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No additional information about the victim or suspect was immediately available.

This year is the deadliest year in St. Louis' history on a per capita basis. In 1993, 267 people were fatally shot, but the city had about 80,000 more residents.