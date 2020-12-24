Man found shot to death in truck Christmas Eve morning in St. Louis

This is St. Louis' 255th homicide of 2020

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death Christmas Eve morning in south city, marking St. Louis' 255th homicide of 2020.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 5:10 a.m. to the 8100 block of S. Broadway in south city's Patch neighborhood. Officers found a man shot to death inside a vehicle.

He hasn't been identified but police said he is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. The suspect is unknown.

The view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a truck that had driven onto the sidewalk and came to a stop against a fence.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Hours earlier, police responded to a separate homicide in the city. Officers found a man shot in the head at an intersection just south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis has seen a nearly 25% increase in the number of homicides over the same period in 2019.