Man shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was found shot in the 3100 block of N. Grand Boulevard around 2 p.m.

He was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.