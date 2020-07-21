x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

He was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was found shot in the 3100 block of N. Grand Boulevard around 2 p.m.

He was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: Fatal crash in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

RELATED: White House decries gun charges for McCloskeys

RELATED: St. Louis County firefighters create mental health initiative for trauma survivors