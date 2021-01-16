Man shot to death in Carondelet neighborhood is 2nd homicide in south city Friday

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Bates Street

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Carondelet neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Bates Street around 7:15 p.m. for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man shot to death.

No other details have been made available.

This marks the second homicide in south St. Louis on Friday.

Around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in Dutchtown. A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue.

As of Jan. 15, there have now been 12 homicides in the City of St. Louis.

In 2020, the city had 262 homicides, which was a near record number. The record number is 267, which was back in 1993.