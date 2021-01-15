13-year-old girl shot in foot in south St. Louis

The girl told police the shooting happened somewhere in "the southside"

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot in the foot overnight in south St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the girl was dropped off at an area hospital at 3:40 a.m. Friday. She told police that she was shot somewhere in "the southside." The exact location is unknown.

Police said she was conscious and breathing but gave no other details on her condition. There was no suspect information as of Friday morning.

Also overnight, a 43-year-old man was shot in the foot and right buttock on the 6100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, which is in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Hamilton Heights. He was conscious and breathing, police said.