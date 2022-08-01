St. Louis police requesting help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in front of Ted Drewes

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call detectives at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police need help identifying the vehicle that hit and killed 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard Friday night.

Nikolai, a student at CBC High School, was walking from the Enterprise Bank & Trust parking lot towards Ted Drewes on Chippewa when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck. This caused him to fall into the eastbound lane where a Ford Fusion also struck the tean.

The pickup truck fled the scene continuing westbound on Chippewa, and the Fusion pulled over and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Nikolai was not conscious or breathing when he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who was at the Ted Drewes and witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to call 2nd district detectives at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Nikolai is the second person to be killed crossing the street in the area recently. A 77-year-old man was hit and killed in May near the Ted Drewes.