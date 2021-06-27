Man shot, killed in Ferguson in apparent homicide

Ferguson police are seeking a suspect who left the residence in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a residence on Sharondale Circle, according to Ferguson police.

They believe it was an isolated homicide and there should be no cause for alarm from the public.

After the shooting, a suspect is thought to have left in a four-door silver Hyundai Elantra with rear-end damage, which Ferguson PD is looking for. They said they later hope to have a better description of the suspect, the vehicle and possibly a license.

The victim was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.