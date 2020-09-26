Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.
A man in his 40s was shot in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Margaretta Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene.
At around 7:40 a.m. there was a second shooting in the same area near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge Avenue.
The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released about the shootings.