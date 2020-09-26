Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

There was a second shooting in the area about 10 minutes later

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.

A man in his 40s was shot in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Margaretta Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene.

At around 7:40 a.m. there was a second shooting in the same area near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.