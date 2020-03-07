Man shot and killed in Jennings

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Janet Avenue early Friday morning

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Jennings early Friday morning.

At around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Janet Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).