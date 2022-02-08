Man shot to death in Maplewood, first homicide in city since 2010

Authorities said the man was found in the alley behind a nearby store in the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police in Maplewood, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Maplewood Police Chief Matt Nighbor said a man was shot multiple times at around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Nighbor said it is the first homicide in the city since 2010.

Authorities said the man was found in the alley behind a nearby store. Nighbor said investigators do not know if there is any connection to the businesses in the area, but there are also apartments and homes nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.