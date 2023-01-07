Man shot, killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of State Street, blocks away from Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was killed after he was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in East St. Louis, investigators said.

Saturday, police only identified the victim as a 35-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of State Street, about three blocks away from Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.

Illinois State Police troopers arrived at the scene around 9:46 a.m., an agency spokesperson said in a Saturday evening press release.

The troopers at the scene were with the ISP's Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group, according to the release.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

"Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or PSEG Agents at 618-343-5239." the release said. "Witnesses can remain anonymous."

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html