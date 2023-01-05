Man shot in neck while driving on North Kingshighway Thursday morning

Police said the man was driving south on Kingshighway from Interstate 70 when someone he didn't know fired shots at his car from behind.

ST. LOUIS — A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning and was listed in critical condition after he said he suffered a graze wound to the neck while driving in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police said they were called after the 45-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man told police he was driving on North Kingshighway at about 10 a.m.

Police said the man was driving south on Kingshighway from Interstate 70 when someone he did not know fired shots at his car from behind.

According to police, the victim was listed in critical condition with stable vital signs.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

St. Louis police are handling the ongoing investigation.

