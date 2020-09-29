Man dies after south St. Louis shooting

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Samuel Reece

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Sunday night.

At around 10:35 p.m., police were called to the 4300 block of South Broadway for a shooting but were unable to find the victim. While at the scene, officers were notified that the victim had been dropped off at a hospital.

The people who dropped off the victim left the hospital before police arrived.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. He was identified as Samuel Reece of south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is handling the investigation.