1 dead, 1 injured after stolen cars crash following Metro East police pursuit

The pursuit began after burglar alarms went off at two Wood River car dealerships. An officer later saw at least five vehicles getting onto Interstate 255

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized following a high-speed police pursuit that ended with two stolen cars crashing in Edwardsville.

According to authorities, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, several burglar alarms went off at two Wood River car dealerships — Federico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and AutoCenters Nissan. The Chrysler dealership had a brick through its window, police said.

Police received a report of possible stolen cars, and an officer in South Roxana spotted at least five vehicles on Madison Avenue getting onto southbound Interstate 255. A pursuit began, with speeds reaching more than 120 mph, police said.

About five miles down the highway, in Edwardsville, at least two of the cars left the highway and rolled. One of them went into a canal, ejecting a person into the water.

A second person involved in the crash was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

A dive team from the Mitchell Fire Protection District and Hillsboro Fire Department came to search the water for the person who was ejected.

The person was found dead about four hours after the crash, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. Police have not released their identity, age or gender.