Woman injured, home destroyed in overnight fire in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was injured and her home was destroyed after an overnight fire in St. Louis County.

The Riverview Fire Department responded to the fire at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Lanark Road in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County. The main fire was in the back of the home, the department said.

A woman was able to get out of the home and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The department did not give her age or any further details on her condition.

Neighbor Antonio Harding said he called first responders after seeing large flames coming from the home. Harding said the woman had also been carjacked and had lost her husband in the last month.