Man shot, killed in St. Louis Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night.

In an incident report, police said they were called to a home on the 4700 block of Labadie Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead by EMS workers at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

The homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.