St. Louis NAACP president says parents, community need to prioritize gun safety

"We are living in a much violent and different world. Our kids are angry and carrying guns for a variety of reasons," said Adolphus Pruitt.

ST. LOUIS — Some were shot and killed at just 14 years old.

Others were younger than 10 years old when they got their hands on a gun at home, accidentally shot themselves and died.

Boys and girls in St. Louis who lost their lives too soon.

"It's unreal, you hear me?" said Darryl Moore on Monday.

Moore's 17-year-old son is the latest victim.

Makao Moore was shot and killed during a party at a downtown office building on Sunday morning.

Eleven other teens were injured.

"That's so terrible man," said Moore with tears in his eyes. "We got to do better as adults and it's not just a Black thing. It's a human thing."

"The violence these children experienced Sunday is intolerable and unacceptable," said Mayor Tishaura Jones during a news conference Sunday.

So far this year, 40 children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis.

Eight kids died by gunfire.

Thirty-nine of the victims were Black.

One White.

"Removing the guns out of their hands has to be priority number one," said Adolphus Pruitt, the president of the St. Louis NAACP.

Pruitt said parents who own guns must properly lock up their guns to prevent their children from accidental deaths.

He also said the community must crack down on illegal guns getting into the hands of teens through drug dealing, gangs and other black market means.

"If we can't be effective and efficient in keeping guns out of the hands of kids then we're really not going to do much in stopping the carnage that's happening. I also think schools in St. Louis must continue teaching students the dangers of firearms once guns get in their hands. Many schools are already doing a good job at this and they must continue. Of course, parents must always talk to their kids and if they love their children, they must dig deep into their lives, talk to their children and see what's really going on with them," added Pruitt.

Summer officially starts on Wednesday.

Currently, the city of St. Louis has multiple programs in place hoping to ensure its kids have a safe one.

"We as a city, as a community and as a region must offer our young people safe spaces before it escalates," said Mayor Jones.