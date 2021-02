According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Julian Avenue and Amherst Place around 12:40 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' West End neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.