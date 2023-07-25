Man shot while riding MetroLink train in East St. Louis

Investigators believe the shooter was on the platform of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station when he fired shots at the man on the train.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was shot and injured while riding a MetroLink train Tuesday morning.

Master Sgt. Adam Quirin with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station sometime before 5:30 a.m. The victim remained on the train until it stopped at the Washington Park station before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Quirin said investigators believe the shooter was on the platform of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station when the shots were fired. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived. Quirin said they were looking for a man, but did not provide any other descriptions.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station was also blocked off by police as of 7:30 a.m. The train where the man was shot was stopped so police could collect evidence but was moved at about 7:15.

Quirin said investigators will review the high-definition security footage from MetroLink to determine what led up to the shooting.

According to a news release from Bi-State Development at 6:50 Tuesday morning, MetroLink trains were not running between the Emerson Park and Washington Park MetroLink stations due to the investigation. Riders were being shuttled between the two stops, but the release said to expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

Bi-State said it will provide an update with normal service is restored in the area.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.