ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck near a south St. Louis 7-Eleven Monday night.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Gravois, which is along the edge of the Fox Park neighborhood, around 11:20 p.m.

A man was found shot in his neck. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, police said.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted 13 evidence markets on the ground.

