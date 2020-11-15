x
Man shot at St. Louis gas station Sunday afternoon

Police had an area of the Phillips 66 gas station blocked off while they investigated
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured after being shot at a gas station in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the 8400 block of Hall Street around 12:55 p.m.

Police had an area of the Phillips 66 gas station blocked off while they investigated. 

The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived, according to the report.

No other details have been made available.

