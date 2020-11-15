16-year-old shot by 11-year-old in St. Louis

The shooting happened in the Penrose neighborhood Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot by an 11-year-old boy on Saturday morning in St. Louis.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4900 block of Margaretta, which is in the Penrose neighborhood, around 11:55 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot by the 11-year-old suspect during an argument.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital where his condition has not been made available, but police said his vitals were considered stable.

The 11-year-old was remanded to the juvenile courts, police said.

As of Nov. 15, nearly 120 children have been shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020 - 19 of those have been fatal, according to 5 On Your Side's data.