ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was shot in his leg in the 2900 block of Meramec Street around 2 a.m. This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the boy went home after being shot and his mother then contacted police when she learned of the incident.

No other details were made available.