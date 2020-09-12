Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

The shooting happened in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Lilian Avenue and Ruskin Avenue around 1:35 p.m. where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident occurred in the 5200 block of Lilian Avenue.

The man was transported to a hospital where he's listed in critical condition and his vitals were considered unstable, police said.

The police report also said due to the victim's condition, SLMPD's homicide division was requested.

No other details have been made available.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 249 homicides in the City of St. Louis in 2020.