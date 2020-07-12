Man shot and killed at gas station in north St. Louis

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist spotted at least five evidence markers and a gun lying on the ground amidst broken glass

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station in north St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded just after 2 a.m. to a shooting at the Phillips 66 on 1113 Salisbury Street. Officers found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity or any suspect information.

The station was taped off Monday morning as police investigated. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist spotted at least five evidence markers and a gun lying on the ground amidst broken glass.