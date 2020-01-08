x
Man stabbed to death in south St. Louis

The stabbing happened early Saturday morning near a south city park

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in south St. Louis early Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue, near Carondelet Park.

A man was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. 

A 5 On Your Side crew on the scene saw a young woman in handcuffs, although police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged.

No other information has been released about this incident.

