Man stabbed to death in south St. Louis

The stabbing happened early Saturday morning near a south city park

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in south St. Louis early Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue, near Carondelet Park.

A man was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.

A 5 On Your Side crew on the scene saw a young woman in handcuffs, although police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged.