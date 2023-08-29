Man suspected of shooting at St. Louis County police officer charged with assault

Dujuan Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man was charged Tuesday, a day after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot at a police officer.

Dujuan Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Monday incident in north St. Louis County.

Police said they got a call saying Willimas stole a woman's car keys at about 11:30 a.m. on the parking lot of a Dollar General store on the 6800 block of Parker Road in north St. Louis County. They said he then got into the woman's car but got back out and walked away.

Police received a second call advising them that Williams was walking on Parker Road near Partridge Run. An officer arrived in the area and was driving southbound on Parker approaching Partridge when he was "immediately fired upon" by Williams, the department said.

Police said Williams fired multiple shots that struck the officer's vehicle, breaking the back glass and driver's side window.

The officer, a 32-year-old who has worked in law enforcement for seven years, was not struck.

He then returned fire, striking and injuring Williams.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds that police said were not life-threatening. Police on Tuesday said he was still at the hospital receiving treatment.

Williams' bond was set at $500,000, cash-only.