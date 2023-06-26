'I'm not gonna let you handcuff me': Man swings metal pole at officer who broke up tussle with son

The 49-year-old also spat in another officer's face, officials said.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a 49-year-old man who tried to assault a Bellefontaine Neighbors officers who tried to break up a fight with his son, officials said.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Terrance Williams, 49, with assault of a special victim and exhibiting / unlawful use of a weapon.

On June 17, police responded to a home on Hoyt Drive for a domestic dispute between Williams and his son. The argument between the men turned physical as a fight broke out. In an attempt to break up the scuffle, a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer deployed his Taser.

According to detectives, Williams then went to the side of the house, taunting them. As the officer pursued the 49-year-old, Williams allegedly came around the home with a five-foot metal pole and swung it at him.

The suspect eventually dropped it after being ordered at gunpoint by police.

"[The officer] attempted to handcuff him, but he resisted and fled into the residence," a probable cause statement detailed.

The responding officer called for backup as Williams was heard yelling from inside the home, "I'm gonna get a pistol!" Once backup arrived, both officers entered the home and tried to arrest Williams.

"I'm not gonna let you handcuff me.," Williams reportedly said he resisted arrest.

Shortly after, Williams was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car. As he was being searched for weapons, authorities said Williams spat in one of the officer's faces.



"This is an example of why law enforcement is such a tough job,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “This situation could have ended tragically but for the officers’ patience and professionalism, and I thank them for that."