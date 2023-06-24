21-year-old killed in St. Louis' West End as he was heading to court

Henning was headed to a court hearing for a robbery charge dating back to 2018, his attorney told 5 On Your Side.

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man killed in a recent shooting Thursday was reportedly headed to court in connection to a 2018 robbery, his attorney told 5 On Your Side.

St. Louis police responded just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue, not far from KIPP Victory Academy. Once there, they found 21-year-old Levi Henning shot in the head and torso. Paramedics pronounced him dead when they arrived.

Henning's attorney David Mueller said the 21-year-old was expected to be at a court hearing linked to robbery charges. Mueller said he was surprised Henning didn't show up because he really wanted to appear in court.

"He didn't have to, but he wanted to be there," Mueller added.

The charges were dismissed during the early morning hearing after several months of delays. As he called Henning's family to inform them of the news and to check on his client's whereabouts, Mueller learned Henning had been shot and killed.

Homicide detectives are investigating this deadly shooting. As of Friday, there was no word on whether police had any suspects in Henning's death.

The defense attorney, who took over representing Henning recently, said the slain 21-year-old also had murder charges dropped from him earlier this year.

“My client, Levi Henning, was locked up on murder charges for two years on a case that occurred three years ago and was dismissed essentially for what I would consider egregious steps by the Circuit Attorney's Office to withhold evidence that tended to prove his innocence,” Mueller previously said in an April interview referring to former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

At that time, Henning had been in jail for two years for the murder of 18-year-old Carieal Doss, who was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue in April 2020.