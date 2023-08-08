Man charged for threatening woman who didn't thank him for holding door open at gas station

Vaughn Spivey, 36, was charged with one count of each unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment.

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man has been charged for allegedly threatening a woman who did not thank him for holding the door open at a gas station, police said.

Vaughn Spivey, 36, was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with one count of each unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment. His bond is set at $20,000.

The incident happened on July 24 at the Mobil gas station at 6800 N. Hanley Rd.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a woman who said as she entered the Mobil, Spivey began insulting and cursing at her because the did not say "thank you" to him for holding the door open.

When she exited the store, Spivey was standing next to her car and was speaking to her mother. He continued to insult her a second time, pointed a firearm at her and threatened to follow her home and shoot her, police said.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a man pointing a firearm at the woman, according to documents. Police conducted a records check of the vehicle that the man was driving and it was registered to Spivey.

The woman and a witness later identified Spivey in a photo line-up.

“There is no reason that a perceived slight or disrespect should escalate to flashing a gun and threatening violence. Guns and threats solve nothing and only cause bigger problems,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.