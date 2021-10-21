Man wanted for exposing himself to children outside St. Louis schools

Police said the man exposed himself to at least two children outside of schools in the past week

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of exposing himself to children.

Police said the man exposed himself to at least two children outside of schools in the 2nd District on Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.

The suspect is described as being 20-30 years old and has long dreadlocks with brownish-red tips. He was last seen in a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with tinted windows and a temp tag.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis police’s juvenile division at 314-444-5327 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

