ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters police and Auto Plaza St. Peters are looking for a man who stole the keys to a Jeep from a salesperson and took off without the car Monday.

The owner of Auto Plaza said two men and a woman pulled into their lot on Veterans Memorial Parkway and tried to purchase a Jeep Cherokee SRT8. The owner said one of the men signed all the paperwork and went with a salesperson to UMB Bank off Mid Rivers Mall Drive to get a cashier's check.

The other people he was with went along in their own car, a white Ram truck. Once they were all on the bank parking lot, the man grabbed the key to the Jeep, jumped into the Ram truck and they sped off.

Auto Plaza said the man did not get away with the car, but he did get the key.

Police said the Ram truck that the three suspects were riding in was stolen and the ID that the man provided during the purchase process was fake.

The car lot's surveillance cameras recorded video of the man and the truck in which the suspects arrived. Anyone with information can reach out to Auto Plaza St. Peters on Facebook.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Louis County to pay gay lieutenant more than $10 million to settle discrimination lawsuit

RELATED: 'It's ruining a lot of people's lives' | Strong opinions on both sides of $200M development in University City

RELATED: 'They are abusing us' | Residents receive lawsuits, eviction notices from embattled TEH Realty