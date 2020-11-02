BRIDGETON, Mo. — Hit with complaints for months about unsanitary living conditions, TEH Realty is now trying to evict tenants.

Bridgeport Crossing Apartments apparently has a move-in special according to a sign outside the building, but long-time residents like Watisha Hill were just served with an eviction notice.

Hill and her neighbors are being sued by TEH Realty for back rent. Hill quit paying in November 2019, saying the rental management company is in violation of their lease agreement.

"I knew it wasn't right," Hill explains, "but I knew as being a responsible adult, you can't live nowhere for free. I know that. But after a while, there is only so much you can take, abuse wise. They are abusing us."

Watisha Hill said her faucet has been leaking since she moved in in 2016. She's put in maintenance requests but said most have gone unanswered.

The kitchen sink is just one of many problems in her apartment. Hill told 5 On Your Side she worries her toilet is going to fall through the floor. She said she also battles bugs in nearly all of her rooms.

"My daughter is a genius," Hill told 5 On Your Side, "She found where the bugs are coming from put tape over their holes."

Hill is in the process of moving out. In the meantime, she says she's been living with friends, family and at hotels.

5 On Your Side reached out to the attorney representing TEH, he had no comment. Email and phone calls directly to the company have not been returned.

