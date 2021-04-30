Judge schedules trial for McCloskeys on gun charges

In scheduling the trial, the judge also denied a motion from Mark and Patricia McCloskey's attorney to remand the case back to a grand jury

ST. LOUIS — The case against the St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer is moving forward with a trial date scheduled for this fall.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

A judge scheduled a trial for the first week of November during a scheduled court hearing, 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers reported.

“I want to pencil it in,” said Circuit Judge David Mason.

In scheduling the trial, he also denied a motion from the McCloskeys’ attorney to remand the case back to a grand jury. Joel Schwartz argued "bias" in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office tainted the grand jury process.

Judge schedules trial for first week of November — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) April 30, 2021

Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters ventured onto a private street that includes the McCloskey mansion. The couple, both of them attorneys in their early 60s, said they felt threatened after protesters broke down an iron gate and ignored a "No Trespassing" sign. Protest leaders denied damaging the gate and said the march was peaceful.

Mark McCloskey came out of his home with an AR-15-style rifle and Patricia McCloskey emerged with a semiautomatic handgun. Cellphone video captured the confrontation.

Gardner said the display of guns risked bloodshed. A police probable cause statement said protesters feared "being injured due to Patricia McCloskey's finger being on the trigger, coupled with her excited demeanor."

Schwartz, from the outset, alleged that the prosecution was politically motivated.

Callahan, a longtime judge and former U.S. attorney, was appointed special prosecutor after a judge in December ruled that Gardner created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. Gardner went on to win reelection.

The McCloskeys emerged as celebrities in conservative circles. They spoke on video during last summer's Republican National Convention, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has vowed to issue pardons if they are convicted.