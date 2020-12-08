Officers respond to shooting at north St. Louis McDonald's

It wasn't clear whether he was shot at the McDonald's or arrived there after the shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police responding to a shooting Wednesday morning found a gunshot victim at a McDonald's in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the McDonald's on 1119 N. Tucker Blvd. at around 10:45 a.m. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police have not released his age or the seriousness of his injuries. It was not immediately clear whether he was shot at the McDonald's or arrived there after the shooting, the department said.