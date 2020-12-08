Missouri man wanted for Iron County murder considered armed and dangerous

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, McCoy Kelley is wanted for first-degree murder and armed criminal action

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies in Iron County are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a murder.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, McCoy Kelley is wanted for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Deputies responded to a home in Vulcan, Missouri shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday where 30-year-old William (Billy) Shy was found dead.

Witnesses told deputies Shy was shot by Kelley when he opened the door. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action have been issued.

The sheriff’s office said Kelley should be considered armed and dangerous and do not approach him if you see him. Contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 with any information on Kelley’s location.