Mizzou students strongly urged to follow safety guidelines

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s Office of Student Affairs published a plan Wednesday regarding safety guidelines as students return to school.

In the note, Mizzou urges students to follow the safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said any student who intentionally disregards the guidelines will face disciplinary actions, “up to and including suspension or expulsion.”

Safety measures outlined in the "Show Me Renewal" plan include:

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet between individuals on and off campus

Wear face coverings on and off campus, per city ordinance

Practice good hand hygiene

Check your symptoms daily. If you experience symptoms related to COVID-19, do not go to class or public places on or off campus

“It’s just that simple. These effective actions are our best defense against the spread of the disease. Follow these safety guidelines or face firm disciplinary action,” the school said in the note.

