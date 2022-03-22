2 men charged in overdose death of 13-year-old who was spending night at friend's house

The 13-year-old was spending the night at a friend's Washington, Missouri, house when they experimented with drugs they found in the home.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Two men have been charged after a teenager died from a drug overdose while spending the night at a friend’s home.

Thomas Noonan and Andrew Amelung were charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, including count involving the death of a child.

The investigation started Sunday, Aug. 29 when Washington police officers were called to a home in the 600 block of West Seventh Street for a report of an unresponsive child. A 13-year-old boy was in an upstairs bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old had spent the night at the home with a 12-year-old friend who lived there. Sometime during the night, the boys experimented with drugs they found in the home.

Three adults lived in the home – the mother and stepfather of the 12-year-old and a man who rented a room in the home’s basement. The men and woman were arrested on drug-related charges at the time.

New charges were announced March 15 against Noonan and Amelung. Noonan was taken into custody at his home in Washington, Missouri and Amelung was taken into custody in St. Charles County.

Bond was set at $250,000 for both suspects.

More charges are possible in this case, the Washington, Missouri Police Department stated in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were taken into protective custody.