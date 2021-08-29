13-year-old found dead of apparent drug overdose

Washington, Missouri, police said a 12-year-old boy found his 13-year-old friend unresponsive around 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy who was spending the night at a friend's house in Washington, Missouri, was found dead Sunday morning after an apparent drug overdose, police said.

Washington police Sgt. Steve Sitzes said a 12-year-old boy found his friend unresponsive around 9 a.m. He said it appears the two boys were experimenting with drugs.

Police said a large quantity of prescription drugs and some illegal drugs were found inside the home in the 600 block of West 7th St., though it was unclear what drugs the boys used.

Three adults who lived inside the home — the mother and stepfather of the 12-year-old and a man renting a room in the home's basement — were arrested on drug-related charges, Sitzes said.

Two children, the 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl who is daughter of the couple that was arrested, were taken into protective custody by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division.

The 13-year-old boy's body was turned over to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.