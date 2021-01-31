MetroLink security guard shot in the face and killed at Delmar Loop station

MetroLink trains are not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-Debaliviere stations due to the incident

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a security guard was shot and killed Sunday morning at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Hodiamont Avenue. Officers found a man between the ages of 25 and 35 who was shot in the face. He was breathing when police arrived but later died.

His identity has not been released.

The guard had confronted the suspect after learning they were causing a disturbance, said St. Louis Police Major Shawn Dace. While the guard was talking, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot him and ran away.

Police are looking for possible surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect is still at large.

Washington University Law Enforcement sent out a security memo telling students to avoid the area as police investigate.

Metro Transit said that trains were not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-Debaliviere stations due to the shooting. Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the Wellston, Delmar Loop and Forest Park DeBaliviere stations. Passengers in the area may experience delays up to an hour, and Red Line passengers outside the area may experience 30-minute delays.