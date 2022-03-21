x
Man driving minibike killed in St. Louis crash

The man was with a group of people on minibikes driving down North Florissant Avenue.
ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed Sunday night while riding a minibike in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the crash just before midnight at North Florissant and Bremen avenues. According to a preliminary investigation, a group of people on minibikes was driving southbound on North Florissant.

One of the bikes, driven by 35-year-old Brandon Wells of St. Louis, entered the intersection and struck the right front corner of a Chevy Equinox driving westbound on Bremen. 

Wells was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car's driver and passenger, both 19-year-old men, refused medical treatment at the scene. 

The driver is cooperating with the Accident Reconstruction Unit's investigation, police said. It was unclear who had the right of way.

