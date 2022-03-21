Man driving minibike killed in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed Sunday night while riding a minibike in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the crash just before midnight at North Florissant and Bremen avenues. According to a preliminary investigation, a group of people on minibikes was driving southbound on North Florissant.
One of the bikes, driven by 35-year-old Brandon Wells of St. Louis, entered the intersection and struck the right front corner of a Chevy Equinox driving westbound on Bremen.
Wells was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The car's driver and passenger, both 19-year-old men, refused medical treatment at the scene.
The driver is cooperating with the Accident Reconstruction Unit's investigation, police said. It was unclear who had the right of way.