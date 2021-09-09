4 injured, 1 killed in shootings across St. Louis

The shootings happened in a 75-minute span

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had its hands full with multiple shootings across the city Wednesday night.

Officers were called to three separate shooting scenes that left one man dead and injured four others. The shootings happened in a 75-minute span.

At 10:14 p.m. police were called to a gas station at Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. Police said a man was shot twice in the arm.

An hour later, a triple shooting occurred in the 4000 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. This is in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood.

According to police, the three victims were conscious and breathing at the scene. A 5 On Your Side photographer on scene counted nearly 50 evidence markers in the middle of the street.

While police were busy with the triple shooting, a nearby scene was unfolding in the 3100 block of Whittier Street. Police said a man was shot and killed. No other details were provided.

The homicide was reported to police 12 minutes after the triple shooting call on St. Ferdinand. The scenes are less than a mile apart and both are located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

A police officer answering phones overnight at St. Louis police's Real Time Crime Center didn't know if the two scenes were connected.