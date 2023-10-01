Police: Man beats woman to death with hammer, then kills self in south St. Louis

Police identified the victim as a 68-year-old woman.

ST. LOUIS — A woman and man are dead after a murder-suicide in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a witness went to a home in the 4800 block of Germania Avenue to check on the victim and the suspect after not hearing from them.

After knocking on the door and getting no answer, the witness saw the victim and suspect unresponsive through a window of the home, and called police.

When police arrived at the home, they forced themselves inside and EMS pronounced the victim and suspect dead on the scene.

Police's early investigations said the suspect beat the woman to death with a hammer and then killed himself.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Anwara Begum.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Islam, 68.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. Louis police's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip. call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police are still investigating the murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."